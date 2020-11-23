Tsinghua Holdings bond prices surge 49% after China vice premier comments

SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Bonds issued by a Chinese state-owned enterprise battered by a sell-off in the corporate bond market surged on Monday after a meeting chaired by China's vice premier pledged to crack down on market malfeasance and maintain reasonably ample liquidity.

The price on a exchange-traded Tsinghua Holdings Corp Ltd 4.95% August 2022 bond CN143218SH= jumped more than 49% to 54.01 yuan by midday, according to Shanghai Stock Exchange data, the biggest intraday gain of any bond on the exchange.

Another Tsinghua Holdings bond, due August 2022 CN136773SH= rose nearly 42%, the data showed.

Tsinghua Holdings is the parent of Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, a chipmaker that defaulted on bond payments last week. The missed payment was one of a series of debt shocks involving high-rated state-owned enterprises that shook investor faith in seemingly safe investments, triggering steep falls in bond prices.

Over the weekend, Vice Premier Liu He chaired a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Committee and pledged to enforce "zero tolerance" for misconduct, in a bid to soothe investor fears over hidden market risks.

The meeting also promised stronger prevention and warning systems and reasonably ample financial system liquidity.

Yongcheng Coal and Electricity Holding Group Co YCEHN.UL, the company whose default just weeks after raising money through a bond sale sparked the recent sell-off was due to make interest and principal payments on two debt instruments worth a total of 2 billion yuan ($152.37 million) on Monday.

Domestic newspaper Caixin reported on Monday, without citing sources, that Yongcheng is discussing a proposal to repay 50% of the principal on its defaulted bonds and delay the remainder.

($1 = 6.5631 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

