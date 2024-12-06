TSI Holdings Sees Strong November Sales Growth

TSI Holdings Co (JP:3608) has released an update.

TSI Holdings Co. reported a year-on-year sales increase of 103.8% for all retail channels and 104.0% for existing retail channels in November 2024. The growth was attributed to a successful coupon promotion and increased sales of winter outerwear due to colder weather. This positive trend highlights TSI Holdings’ effective strategies in boosting retail performance.

