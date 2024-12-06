TSI Holdings Sees Strong November Sales Growth

TSI Holdings Co (JP:3608) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
TSI Holdings Co. reported a year-on-year sales increase of 103.8% for all retail channels and 104.0% for existing retail channels in November 2024. The growth was attributed to a successful coupon promotion and increased sales of winter outerwear due to colder weather. This positive trend highlights TSI Holdings’ effective strategies in boosting retail performance.
For further insights into JP:3608 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.