TSI Holdings Announces Share Buyback Progress

November 01, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

TSI Holdings Co (JP:3608) has released an update.

TSI Holdings Co. has repurchased 548,200 of its shares, valued at approximately 522.9 million yen, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as part of a larger buyback plan approved by its Board of Directors. The company aims to buy back up to 3.4 million shares by March 2025, highlighting a strategic move to enhance shareholder value.

