TSG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Stars Group Inc (Symbol: TSG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.98, changing hands as high as $20.23 per share. Stars Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSG's low point in its 52 week range is $11.88 per share, with $26.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.87.

