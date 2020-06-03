TSEM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: TSEM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.68, changing hands as high as $20.70 per share. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSEM's low point in its 52 week range is $12.13 per share, with $25.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.69.

