Tse Sui Luen Jewellery Plans November Board Meeting

Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Ltd (HK:0417) has released an update.

Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Ltd is set to hold a board meeting on November 14, 2024, to discuss and approve its unaudited interim results for the half-year ending September 30, 2024. The company will also contemplate the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting could impact investor sentiment and influence stock performance.

