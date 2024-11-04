News & Insights

Tse Sui Luen Jewellery Plans November Board Meeting

November 04, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Ltd (HK:0417) has released an update.

Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Ltd is set to hold a board meeting on November 14, 2024, to discuss and approve its unaudited interim results for the half-year ending September 30, 2024. The company will also contemplate the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting could impact investor sentiment and influence stock performance.

