Tse Sui Luen Jewellery Announces Executive Reshuffle

May 27, 2024 — 06:07 am EDT

Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Ltd (HK:0417) has released an update.

Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Limited has announced major changes to its executive team, effective 27 May 2024, with the resignation of Ms. Ng Yi Kum from multiple roles including Executive Director and CFO, and the appointment of Mr. Yeung Yuk Lun as the new CFO. Ms. Ng, who leaves to focus on other business commitments, will continue as a consultant until 30 June 2024, while Mr. Yeung brings in a wealth of experience from various senior management positions and is warmly welcomed by the Board.

