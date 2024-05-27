News & Insights

Tse Sui Luen Jewellery Announces Board Structure

May 27, 2024 — 06:39 am EDT

Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Ltd (HK:0417) has released an update.

Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Limited, a Bermuda-incorporated company listed under stock code 417, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles and functions. The board includes Executive Director Annie Yau, who is also the Chairman and CEO, alongside three Independent Non-executive Directors. The board is structured into four committees, with the directors’ membership and chairmanships detailed within the announcement.

