TSE decides to approve Toshiba's return to first section of exchange - NHK

TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange has decided to approve Toshiba Corp's 6502.T return to the bourse's prestigious first section, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

Toshiba filed an application for the return in April last year. It was relegated to the second section in 2017 after massive writedowns at its U.S. nuclear power business caused liabilities to exceed assets - a condition for automatic demotion.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

