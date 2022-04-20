TSE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Trinseo PLC (Symbol: TSE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.55, changing hands as high as $53.00 per share. Trinseo PLC shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSE's low point in its 52 week range is $43.24 per share, with $70.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.90.

