TSE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Trinseo PLC (Symbol: TSE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.80, changing hands as high as $59.68 per share. Trinseo PLC shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSE's low point in its 52 week range is $44.20 per share, with $76.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.89.

