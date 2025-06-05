$TSCO stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TSCO stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $148,532,619 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TSCO:
$TSCO Insider Trading Activity
$TSCO insiders have traded $TSCO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- III HARRY A LAWTON (President & CEO) sold 88,095 shares for an estimated $4,809,106
- COLIN YANKEE (EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 24,602 shares for an estimated $1,332,198
- KURT D BARTON (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,146 shares for an estimated $680,176
- MELISSA KERSEY (EVP Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,300 shares for an estimated $494,472.
- MATTHEW L. RUBIN (SVP Petsense GM) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,660 shares for an estimated $367,536.
$TSCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 553 institutional investors add shares of $TSCO stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 7,122,373 shares (-93.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $392,442,752
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 3,815,520 shares (+16.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $210,235,152
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,597,450 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,119,495
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 2,408,373 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,701,352
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,365,032 shares (+101.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,313,263
- INVESCO LTD. removed 2,016,373 shares (-23.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,102,152
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,724,813 shares (-41.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,037,196
$TSCO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TSCO stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/27, 05/13, 05/05, 02/09 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 01/10.
$TSCO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSCO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TSCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $60.0 on 04/25/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $54.0 on 04/25/2025
- An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $55.0 on 04/25/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
