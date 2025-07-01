$TSCO stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TSCO stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $115,789,625 of trading volume.

$TSCO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TSCO:

$TSCO insiders have traded $TSCO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

III HARRY A LAWTON (President & CEO) sold 88,095 shares for an estimated $4,809,106

JONATHAN S ESTEP (EVP Chief Merchandise Officer) sold 56,630 shares for an estimated $3,001,390

COLIN YANKEE (EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 24,602 shares for an estimated $1,332,198

KURT D BARTON (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,146 shares for an estimated $680,176

MELISSA KERSEY (EVP Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,300 shares for an estimated $494,472 .

. MATTHEW L. RUBIN (SVP Petsense GM) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,660 shares for an estimated $367,536.

$TSCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 552 institutional investors add shares of $TSCO stock to their portfolio, and 464 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TSCO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSCO stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$TSCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSCO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TSCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $60.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $54.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $55.0 on 04/25/2025

