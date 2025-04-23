TSCO Introduces Tractor Supply Rx to Facilitate Pet Pharmacy Offerings

Tractor Supply Company TSCO is benefiting from its Life Out Here Strategy, ‘ONETractor’ Strategy and Neighbor’s Club membership program. The company has been making new launches and innovations to aid growth.



In the latest launch, the company has rolled out Tractor Supply Rx, which looks to offer suitable and low-cost pet and animal pharmacy. Let’s delve deep.

More on TSCO’s Latest Launch

Customers can now avail pet and animal medications by enrolling in automatic delivery via the Autoship program and having access to expert pharmacy advice at TractorSupply.com/Rx. The new launch offers features for fast and easy orders, with a price-match guarantee to ensure that its customers obtain the best value on their prescription purchases.



Consumers can request the required medication as well as share their pet and veterinarian’s details via just a quick click or call. Then, the company’s pharmacists will do the rest, even ship the medication on the same day. Tractor Supply Rx brings rewards and exclusive offers for Neighbor’s Club members to save higher at Tractor Supply and Petsense by Tractor Supply.



The latest launch offers products including pet wash stations, pet grooming at Petsense by Tractor Supply and veterinary care via its PetVet partnership, TSCO’s pet-friendly policy at the stores, making it the perfect destination for expert care for pets and animals.



With the help of the Autoship process, customers do not need to reorder. They can sign up to get medications, supplements and parasite preventatives automatically, along with savings on every purchase.



The company has been scaling convenient pharmacy solutions to reach about 38 million Neighbor’s Club members. It has been integrating digital pharmacy business into its and Petsense by Tractor Supply stores to boost the overall growth.

What’s More to Know About TSCO?

Tractor Supply remains on track with the ‘ONETractor’ strategy that is aimed at connecting stores and online shopping. Its omnichannel investments include curbside pickup, same-day and next-day delivery, a re-launched website and a new mobile app.



Tractor Supply is persistently focused on its growth initiatives, which include the expansion of its store base and incorporation of technological advancements to induce traffic and drive the top line. The company is well-positioned to expand its store base, remaining on track to increase its domestic stores. The Project Fusion is its state-of-the-art space productivity program built to enrich customer experience in the mature store base.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, shares of this retail farm and ranch store chain have lost 11.6% compared with the industry’s 20.6% decline in the past three months. This current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company has been reeling under rising selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs, including depreciation and amortization, for a while now. The higher SG&A expense rate resulted from growth investments, which comprised higher depreciation, the onboarding of a new distribution center and modestly leveraged fixed costs.

Eye These Solid Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Gap GAP, Boot Barn BOOT and Urban Outfitters URBN.



Gap, clothing and accessories retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Gap’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 1.5% from the year-ago figure. GAP delivered an average earnings surprise of 77.5% in the trailing four quarters.



Boot Barn, a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories, currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 14.9% from the year-ago figure. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average.



Urban Outfitters, a fashion lifestyle specialty retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. URBN delivered an average earnings surprise of 28.4% in the trailing four quarters.



The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 6.6% from the year-ago figure.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.