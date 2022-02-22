TSCO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $204.22, changing hands as low as $199.89 per share. Tractor Supply Co. shares are currently trading down about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSCO's low point in its 52 week range is $148.43 per share, with $239.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $200.36. The TSCO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

