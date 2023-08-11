TSCDY vs. WMMVY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Retail - Supermarkets stocks have likely encountered both Tesco PLC (TSCDY) and Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WMMVY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Tesco PLC has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that TSCDY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

TSCDY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.85, while WMMVY has a forward P/E of 23.82. We also note that TSCDY has a PEG ratio of 2.53. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. WMMVY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.69.

Another notable valuation metric for TSCDY is its P/B ratio of 1.58. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, WMMVY has a P/B of 6.98.

Based on these metrics and many more, TSCDY holds a Value grade of A, while WMMVY has a Value grade of C.

TSCDY stands above WMMVY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that TSCDY is the superior value option right now.

