TSCDY or WMMVY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Retail - Supermarkets stocks have likely encountered both Tesco PLC (TSCDY) and Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WMMVY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, both Tesco PLC and Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV are holding a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

TSCDY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.91, while WMMVY has a forward P/E of 20.80. We also note that TSCDY has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WMMVY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.54.

Another notable valuation metric for TSCDY is its P/B ratio of 1.65. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, WMMVY has a P/B of 6.91.

These metrics, and several others, help TSCDY earn a Value grade of A, while WMMVY has been given a Value grade of D.

Both TSCDY and WMMVY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that TSCDY is the superior value option right now.

