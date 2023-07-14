TSCDY or WMMVY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Retail - Supermarkets sector might want to consider either Tesco PLC (TSCDY) or Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WMMVY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Tesco PLC has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that TSCDY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than WMMVY has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

TSCDY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.06, while WMMVY has a forward P/E of 23.99. We also note that TSCDY has a PEG ratio of 2.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WMMVY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.70.

Another notable valuation metric for TSCDY is its P/B ratio of 1.61. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, WMMVY has a P/B of 7.04.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to TSCDY's Value grade of A and WMMVY's Value grade of C.

TSCDY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than WMMVY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that TSCDY is the superior option right now.

