TScan Treats First Patient In Phase 3 Trial Of TSC-101 For Heme Malignancies

(RTTNews) - Tscan Therapeutics (TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing T-cell receptor engineered T-cell therapies for cancer, announced that the first patient has been infused with TSC-101 in the pivotal Phase 3 ALLOHA-2 trial.

The patient received an infusion of TSC-101 following stem cell engraftment.

TSC-101 is the company's lead candidate designed to target HA-2, an antigen present on blood cells in HLA type A02:01-positive patients.

The Phase 3 ALLOHA-2 trial is evaluating TSC-101 administered following allogenic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Acute myeloid leukemia is a rapidly progressing blood cancer, while Myelodysplastic syndromes are a group of disorders that impairs the bone marrow's ability to produce healthy blood cells and can evolve into AML.

Patients are assigned to treatment based on HLA-A02:01 tissue type status and donor availability, with eligible patients receiving two infusions of TSC-101 after engraftment. The primary endpoint is relapse-free survival, with overall survival and event-free survival as key secondary endpoints.

The Phase 3 ALLOHA-2 trial is designed to enroll 310 subjects.

The company said it is actively enrolling patients across the U.S. and expects to release topline data by mid-2028.

TCRX closed Thursday's trade at $0.75, up 1.90%.

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