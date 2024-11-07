TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) Soars 7.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX) shares soared 7.6% in the last trading session to close at $5.69. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5.4% loss over the past four weeks.

The company is developing its lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, in an early-stage study for treating patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. TScan is also developing TCR-T therapy candidates for treating various solid tumors. The growing optimism about the company’s pipeline candidates might have driven the recent share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.28 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -16.7%. Revenues are expected to be $2.86 million, down 26.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For TScan Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TCRX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

TScan Therapeutics is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. scPharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCPH), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 6.6% higher at $4.34. SCPH has returned 2.4% in the past month.

For scPharmaceuticals , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.30. This represents a change of +26.8% from what the company reported a year ago. scPharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

