(RTTNews) - TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX) announced on Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer Brian Silver will be stepping down, effective July 21, to pursue an opportunity based in New York.

The company has started the search for a suitable successor.

In pre-market activity, shares of TScan Therapeutics are trading at $2.48 down 1.98% on Nasdaq.

