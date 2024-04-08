TScan Therapeutics Appoints Louis As CMO

(RTTNews) - TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX) announced on Monday that Chrystal Louis has been appointed as the chief medical officer.

Louis will succeed Debora Barton, who has held the position since July 2022.

Barton will continue to support the company as a consultant to ensure a seamless transition.

Most recently, Louis has served as the senior vice president of hematology clinical development at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

