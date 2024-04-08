TScan Therapeutics Appoints Chrystal Louis As Chief Medical Officer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX) announced the appointment of Chrystal Louis as Chief Medical Officer. Louis is succeeding Debora Barton, who has served as the Chief Medical Officer since July 2022.

Prior to joining the company, Louis was the SVP of hematology clinical development at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. Louis held roles of increasing responsibility within medical affairs at CRISPR Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, and Celgene, as well as clinical development and project leadership at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

Louis said: "I look forward to leveraging my previous experience to support the advancement of these novel cell therapies as we aim to deliver life-changing therapies to patients in need."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.