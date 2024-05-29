TScan: FDA Grants RMAT Designation For TSC-100, TSC-101

(RTTNews) - TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) announced the FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to TSC-100 and TSC-101, the two lead TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of heme malignancies. RMAT designation is a dedicated program designed to expedite the drug development and review processes for promising pipeline products, including gene and cell therapies.

Chrystal Louis, Chief Medical Officer, said: "This is an important milestone that recognizes the transformative potential of our engineered TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, in multiple difficult-to-treat cancers."

