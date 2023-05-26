News & Insights

TScan Announces Pricing Of Underwritten Public Offering - Quick Facts

May 26, 2023 — 01:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 22,989,474 shares of its voting common stock at a public offering price of $2.00 per share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 47,010,526 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $1.9999 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the voting common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds to TScan from the offering are expected to be approximately $140.0 million.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. Following the offering, the company expects its existing cash and cash equivalents will enable it to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2026.

