TSB to phase out cashier roles, putting hundreds of jobs at risk

Contributor
Iain Withers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

British bank TSB has told its cashiers their jobs will be phased out early next year after a steep decline in customers banking in its branches because of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff union TBU told Reuters on Monday.

Affected branch staff were told they would have to retrain, change roles or take voluntary redundancy, according to a staff memo.

A total of 929 staff are affected, a TSB spokesman confirmed.

