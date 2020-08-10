TSB to phase out cashier roles, putting hundreds of jobs at risk

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - British bank TSB has told its cashiers their jobs will be phased out early next year after a steep decline in customers banking in its branches because of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff union TBU told Reuters on Monday.

Affected branch staff were told they would have to retrain, change roles or take voluntary redundancy, according to a staff memo.

A total of 929 staff are affected, a TSB spokesman confirmed.

(Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by David Goodman)

