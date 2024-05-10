Tsakos Energy (TNP) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Tsakos Energy (TNP) ended the recent trading session at $28.75, demonstrating a +1.41% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.17% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.03%.

The oil and gas shipping company's stock has climbed by 9.93% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tsakos Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.02, indicating a 31.29% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.27 per share and a revenue of $857.21 million, signifying shifts of +32.43% and +16.81%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tsakos Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.32% increase. Right now, Tsakos Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Tsakos Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.06. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.26 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

