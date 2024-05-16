Tsakos Energy (TNP) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Tsakos Energy (TNP) ended the recent trading session at $29.87, demonstrating a +1.53% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.26%.

The oil and gas shipping company's shares have seen an increase of 16.33% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's gain of 1.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04%.

The upcoming earnings release of Tsakos Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.02, down 31.29% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.27 per share and revenue of $857.21 million, which would represent changes of +32.43% and +16.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Tsakos Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% higher. Tsakos Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Tsakos Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 3.17. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.47 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 67, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TNP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

