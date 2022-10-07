Tsakos Energy Navigation's (NYSE:TNP) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. In light of that, from a first glance at Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tsakos Energy Navigation:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.016 = US$44m ÷ (US$3.1b - US$360m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Tsakos Energy Navigation has an ROCE of 1.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 16%.

In the above chart we have measured Tsakos Energy Navigation's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Tsakos Energy Navigation. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 2.6% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Tsakos Energy Navigation becoming one if things continue as they have.

What We Can Learn From Tsakos Energy Navigation's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 17% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Tsakos Energy Navigation that we think you should be aware of.

