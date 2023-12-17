Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Price Target Increased by 21.43% to 34.68

The average one-year price target for Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) has been revised to 34.68 / share. This is an increase of 21.43% from the prior estimate of 28.56 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.83% from the latest reported closing price of 21.04 / share.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Declares $0.30 Dividend

On November 21, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.30 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2023 will receive the payment on December 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $21.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.50%, the lowest has been 1.00%, and the highest has been 9.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tsakos Energy Navigation. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNP is 0.11%, an increase of 24.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.33% to 5,832K shares. The put/call ratio of TNP is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pale Fire Capital SE holds 671K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 473K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares, representing a decrease of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 31.24% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 452K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing an increase of 19.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 70.39% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 427K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares, representing an increase of 24.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 53.50% over the last quarter.

Foundation Resource Management holds 309K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 13.65% over the last quarter.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Background Information

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels, including one LNG carrier and one suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.6 million dwt.

