Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Price Target Decreased by 6.67% to 28.56

The average one-year price target for Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) has been revised to 28.56 / share. This is an decrease of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 30.60 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.26% from the latest reported closing price of 20.96 / share.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Declares $0.30 Dividend

On May 30, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.30 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $20.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.74%, the lowest has been 1.00%, and the highest has been 9.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tsakos Energy Navigation. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNP is 0.09%, a decrease of 0.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 6,988K shares. The put/call ratio of TNP is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 937K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares, representing a decrease of 11.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 470K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares, representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 21.66% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 405K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 14.30% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 386K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 348K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 78.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 381.77% over the last quarter.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels, including one LNG carrier and one suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.6 million dwt.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.