Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation said on May 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.30 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.82%, the lowest has been 1.00%, and the highest has been 9.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.29 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tsakos Energy Navigation. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNP is 0.09%, a decrease of 13.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.37% to 7,230K shares. The put/call ratio of TNP is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.53% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tsakos Energy Navigation is 30.60. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 78.53% from its latest reported closing price of 17.14.

The projected annual revenue for Tsakos Energy Navigation is 832MM, a decrease of 3.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.34.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 937K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares, representing a decrease of 11.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 470K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares, representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 21.66% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 405K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 14.30% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 386K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 348K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 78.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 381.77% over the last quarter.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels, including one LNG carrier and one suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.6 million dwt.

