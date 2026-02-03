Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) Price Target Increased by 15.94% to 40.80

The average one-year price target for Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) has been revised to $40.80 / share. This is an increase of 15.94% from the prior estimate of $35.19 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.61% from the latest reported closing price of $27.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tsakos Energy Navigation. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEN is 0.14%, an increase of 49.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.85% to 8,432K shares. The put/call ratio of TEN is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CastleKnight Management holds 1,030K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares , representing an increase of 33.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 21.93% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 804K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares , representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 3.36% over the last quarter.

Sagil Capital Llp holds 758K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 702K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 829K shares , representing a decrease of 18.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 64.23% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 420K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.