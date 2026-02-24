Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) Price Target Decreased by 13.75% to 35.19

The average one-year price target for Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) has been revised to $35.19 / share. This is a decrease of 13.75% from the prior estimate of $40.80 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.32% from the latest reported closing price of $32.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tsakos Energy Navigation. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEN is 0.10%, an increase of 25.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.17% to 7,522K shares. The put/call ratio of TEN is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CastleKnight Management holds 1,231K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares , representing an increase of 16.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 35.59% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 663K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares , representing a decrease of 21.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 22.71% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 645K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares , representing a decrease of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 18.12% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 420K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 405K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.