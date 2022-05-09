Tsakos Energy Navigation Slide Continues

(RTTNews) - Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) shares are sliding more than 14 percent on Monday morning trade continuing a fall since Friday after reaching a year-to-date high. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $11.15, down 15.12 percent from the previous close of $13.13 on a volume of 185,992. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $6.75-$13.90 on average volume of 296,296.

