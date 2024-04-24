Tsakos Energy Navigation Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares Crosses Above 9% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's 9.50% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: TNP.PRF) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.375), with shares changing hands as low as $26.34 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.66% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, TNP.PRF was trading at a 7.72% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 2.28% in the "Energy" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for TNP.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's 9.50% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's 9.50% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: TNP.PRF) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TNP) are up about 0.8%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.