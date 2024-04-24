News & Insights

Markets
TNP.PRF

Tsakos Energy Navigation Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares Crosses Above 9% Yield Territory

April 24, 2024 — 02:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's 9.50% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: TNP.PRF) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.375), with shares changing hands as low as $26.34 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.66% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TNP.PRF was trading at a 7.72% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 2.28% in the "Energy" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TNP.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's 9.50% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

TNP.PRF+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's 9.50% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: TNP.PRF) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TNP) are up about 0.8%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 RADA Options Chain
 TW shares outstanding history
 TBI Earnings Surprises

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TNP.PRF
TNP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.