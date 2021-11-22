Tsakos Energy Navigation Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares Crosses Above 9.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's 9.25% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: TNP.PRE) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $23.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.65% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TNP.PRE was trading at a 2.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.32% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TNP.PRE shares, versus TNP:

Below is a dividend history chart for TNP.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's 9.25% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares :

In Monday trading, Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's 9.25% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: TNP.PRE) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TNP) are off about 3.3%.

