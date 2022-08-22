Tsakos Energy Navigation Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: TNP.PRD) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $24.10 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.37% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TNP.PRD was trading at a 0.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 2.59% in the "Energy" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for TNP.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: TNP.PRD) is currently down about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TNP) are up about 8.9%.

