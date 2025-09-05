Tsakos Energy Navigation to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Tsakos Energy Navigation TEN is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 earnings results on Sept. 10, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TEN’s soon-to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is down 53.2% year over year to 59 cents per share. The consensus mark has, however, remained stable over the past 60 days. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $156.9 million, which indicates a decline of 9.2% from the year-ago levels.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missing the mark on the other occasion). The average beat is 46.7%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Price and EPS Surprise

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd price-eps-surprise | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

Against this backdrop, let us take a look at the factors that might have shaped the company’s June-quarter performance.

We expect TEN’s results to be hurt by high operating expenses, mainly due to elevated vessel operating costs. Economic uncertainty due to tariff-related woes is also likely to have dented the company’s performance.

Time charter equivalent earnings, despite the market fluctuations, are expected to be around $30,000 per ship per day in the to-be-reported quarter. The southward movement of oil prices is anticipated to have aided the bottom-line performance in the June quarter. Crude oil has been struggling in 2025, with prices sliding to multi-month lows.

Tariff concerns, weakening consumer confidence and production increase by OPEC+ are expected to have contributed to this downward pressure. Oil price declined 6% in the April-June period. The maintenance of a young and diversified fleet is also expected to aid results. The average fleet utilization is likely to have been high in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

What Does the Zacks Model Predict About TEN?

The proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for TEN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP of TEN: Tsakos Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

TEN’s Zacks Rank: Tsakos Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Q2 Performances of Some Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported second-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding $1.17 from non-recurring items) of $2.10 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04. However, earnings decreased 11% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues in the June quarter were $16.65 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.2 billion but decreasing marginally on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 1% year over year to $15.5 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.31 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 and declined 0.8% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $2.93 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion and were flat year over year. JBHT’s second-quarter revenue performance witnessed a 6% increase in Intermodal loads, a 13% rise in Truckload loads, a 3% increase in Dedicated Contract Services productivity and a 6% jump in Integrated Capacity Solutions revenue per load.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.