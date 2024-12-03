News & Insights

Stocks

Tsakos Energy Navigation Profits and Fleet Expansion

December 03, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) reported a robust $157 million net income for the first nine months of 2024, bolstered by a 50% increase in dividend distribution and strategic fleet expansion. The company achieved $1.8 billion in fleet forward contracted revenue, reflecting strong market fundamentals and efficient management, which led to a 10% decrease in vessel operating expenses. With a modern, diverse fleet and a newbuilding program underway, TEN is well-positioned to capitalize on promising tanker market prospects.

For further insights into TEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.