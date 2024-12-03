Tsakos Energy Navigation Profits and Fleet Expansion

Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) reported a robust $157 million net income for the first nine months of 2024, bolstered by a 50% increase in dividend distribution and strategic fleet expansion. The company achieved $1.8 billion in fleet forward contracted revenue, reflecting strong market fundamentals and efficient management, which led to a 10% decrease in vessel operating expenses. With a modern, diverse fleet and a newbuilding program underway, TEN is well-positioned to capitalize on promising tanker market prospects.

For further insights into TEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.