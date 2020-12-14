Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -66.67% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TNP was $9.84, representing a -58.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.85 and a 39.38% increase over the 52 week low of $7.06.

TNP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). TNP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports TNP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3830%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

