Tsakos Energy Navigation Down 6% On Lower Quarterly Profit

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) are falling more than 6% Tuesday morning after the company reported lower profit in the third quarter on declined revenue.

Net income for the third quarter declined to $24.48 million or $0.83 per share from $42.34 million or $1.48 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Voyages revenues declined to $186.66 million from $223.74 million a year ago.

TNP, currently at $19.92, has traded in the range of $15.00 - $24.78 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.