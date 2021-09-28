Markets
Tsakos Energy Gains 12%

(RTTNews) - Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade, despite no corporate announcements from the company to impact the stock movement. The shares have been on a decline since mid-March probably on speculation of lower energy demand, however started to trend up since August last.

Currently, shares are at $10.26, up 13.75 percent from the previous close of $9.02 on a volume of 781,368. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $6.75-$11.00 on average volume of 87,756.

