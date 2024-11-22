News & Insights

Tsaker New Energy Tech Completes Key Share Repurchase

November 22, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

Tsaker New Energy Tech Co., Limited (HK:1986) has released an update.

Tsaker New Energy Tech Co., Limited has announced the completion of part of their 2023 Repurchase Right, resulting in a payment of over RMB40 million to Hebei Industrial Investment and Cangfu Equity Investment. This transaction alters the shareholding structure, with Tsaker Hong Kong maintaining a significant 71.75% interest in Tsaker Technology. The 2024 Repurchase Right for Changzhou Xinjin Ruiying Venture Capital and Xingaodi Capital is now effective, marking a strategic shift in shareholder dynamics.

