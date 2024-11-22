Tsaker New Energy Tech Completes Key Share Repurchase

Tsaker New Energy Tech Co., Limited (HK:1986) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tsaker New Energy Tech Co., Limited has announced the completion of part of their 2023 Repurchase Right, resulting in a payment of over RMB40 million to Hebei Industrial Investment and Cangfu Equity Investment. This transaction alters the shareholding structure, with Tsaker Hong Kong maintaining a significant 71.75% interest in Tsaker Technology. The 2024 Repurchase Right for Changzhou Xinjin Ruiying Venture Capital and Xingaodi Capital is now effective, marking a strategic shift in shareholder dynamics.

For further insights into HK:1986 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.