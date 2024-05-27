News & Insights

TS Wonders Holding Unanimously Clears AGM Resolutions

May 27, 2024 — 05:12 am EDT

TS Wonders Holding Limited (HK:1767) has released an update.

TS Wonders Holding Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting held on May 27, 2024, with unanimous support from shareholders. Key outcomes included the re-election of directors, approval of audited financial statements, and sanction of general mandates concerning the company’s share dealings. This demonstration of shareholder confidence positions the company for future initiatives and potential growth.

