TS Tech Co. Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Dividend Increase

November 08, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

TS Tech Co., Ltd. (JP:7313) has released an update.

TS Tech Co., Ltd. reported a 10.1% increase in revenue for the first half of FY2025, reaching 222.7 billion yen, with net income rising by 37.5% to 5.6 billion yen, attributed to strong performance and strategic initiatives. The company also announced an increase in mid-year dividends from 35 yen to 40 yen per share, reflecting confidence in ongoing growth.

