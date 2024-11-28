News & Insights

T.S. Lines Limited Projects Remarkable Profit Surge

November 28, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

T.S. Lines Limited (HK:2510) has released an update.

T.S. Lines Limited has announced a remarkable projected profit of at least US$270 million for the ten months ending October 31, 2024, marking a staggering 3700% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This significant profit surge is attributed to higher freight rates and increased shipping volumes, fueled by enhanced shipping capacity. Investors are advised to exercise caution, as the figures are based on preliminary assessments and are subject to change.

