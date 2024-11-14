T&S Group Inc. Announces Strong Financial Performance

T&S, Inc. (JP:4055) has released an update.

T&S Group Inc. reported consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with net sales of ¥2,980 million and a profit attributable to owners of the parent of ¥321 million. The company saw a basic earnings per share of ¥42.40 and plans to distribute annual dividends of ¥8.00 per share. Looking ahead, T&S Group forecasts substantial growth in the next fiscal year, aiming for net sales of ¥4,000 million.

