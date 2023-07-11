TS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tenaris SA (Symbol: TS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.68, changing hands as high as $30.82 per share. Tenaris SA shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TS's low point in its 52 week range is $23.65 per share, with $38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.