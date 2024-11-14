TRYT Inc. Reports Revenue Growth but Declines in Profit

TRYT Inc. (JP:9164) has released an update.

TRYT Inc. reported a 8.4% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching ¥44,681 million, but faced a decline in operating profit and profit before tax by 14.1% and 26.1% respectively. The company plans to issue a cash dividend of ¥21.00 per share for the fiscal year ending December 2024, marking a shift from zero dividends the previous year.

